New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Julius Baer on Thursday said it has strengthened its onshore India team and appointed Akul Juneja as Managing Director Senior Advisor.

Based in New Delhi, Juneja will be responsible for growing the bank's footprint in North India.

Four senior relationship managers - Dhanmesh Tripathi, Abhishek Chopra, Munish Kumar and Sourabh Aggarwal - will join the bank and report directly to Juneja, Julius Baer said in a statement.

Juneja will report to Vrinda Mahadevia, Head Wealth Management, Julius Baer India.

"We have a solid franchise in New Delhi, these strategic appointments will not only enable us to drive our growth strategy but will also further strengthen our position as the largest foreign wealth manager in India," Umang Papneja, Chief Executive Officer, Julius Baer India said.

****** Tata Power ties up with SIDBI to set up green rural enterprises

* Tata Power on Thursday said its arm TP Renewable Microgrid (TPRMG) and Small Industries Development Bank of India have collaborated to set up and upscale 1,000 green rural enterprises.

This alliance aims at expediting penetration of green energy from TPRMG's microgrid to remote villages of India, while Small Industries Development Bank of India's (SIDBI) financial enablement initiative will empower rural enterprises to grow sustainably.

The MoU to this effect was signed at SIDBI's head office in Lucknow.

The MoU was signed by Manoj Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, TPRMG and V Satya Venkata Rao, Deputy Managing Director, SIDBI.

