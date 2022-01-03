Mumbai, Jan 3 (PTI) Multi-brand pre-owned luxury car retailing showroom Luxury Ride has launched a new service centre in Jaipur to cater exclusively to all the servicing and maintenance needs of such cars. Spread across 15,000 sq ft, the facility has the capacity to service 200 cars per month, Luxury Ride said in a statement on Monday Besides major works like engine and gearbox repair or change, the facility offers services such as periodic maintenance, general repair, painting and ceramic coating.

Luxury Ride has sales outlets in Delhi, Gurugram, Karnal, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Jaipur and Dehradun. It also has service centres in Karnal, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Delhi apart from Jaipur.

*** *RACEnergy inaugurates first battery swap station in Hyderabad

EV infrastructure company RACEnergy on Monday inaugurated its first battery swap station in Hyderabad along with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL).

As a first step towards establishing a network of battery swapping infrastructure for electric two and three-wheelers, the company as part of the pilot project will set up three such facilities at various HPCL outlets at prime locations in the city within this month, it said in a release. The battery swap stations and swappable batteries manufactured by RACEnergy provide a well-integrated solution that is economical and scalable, wherein drivers can simply swap their discharged batteries with the charged ones within two minutes, enabling them to be on the road for longer durations, it said.

