New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) MyGate, India's largest security and community management solution provider, on Tuesday said it will enable its 3 million users to purchase a Group Health Insurance cover for their support staff.

The insurance cover comes at a low cost and is relevant to their domestic help, such as maid, nanny, cook, or driver, a statement said.

"MyGate's members can buy a group health cover that allows beneficiaries to claim daily cash benefit (Hospi Cash) for hospital admissions ranging from Rs 500 per day to Rs 3,000 per day for 30 days in a year with no deductibles. The policy premium starts at Rs 155 and goes up to a maximum of Rs 900," the statement said.

The policy is available for 12 months for those aged 18 years to 65 years. This cover is underwritten by Care Health Insurance, it added.

**** BasicFirst appoints Mir Hajmiragha as CTO for Tech Innovation Centre in US

*Edtech platform BasicFirst on Tuesday said it has appointed Mir Hajmiragha as the Chief Technology Officer of the company's technology center based out of Kirkland, US.

Hajmiragha will lead BasicFirst's technology innovation to strengthen the product portfolio while leveraging cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, to provide students with a holistic, seamless, and personalised learning experience, a statement said.

BasicFirst has set up its technology excellence centre in Kirkland recently to accelerate innovation in the education sector.

Hajmiragha - who has nearly four decades of expertise and experience in the technology space - will also head the company's centre in Bengaluru.

**** Nucleus Software's FinnOne Neo to power South Indian Bank's retail lending landscape

*Nucleus Software on Tuesday said it will help South Indian Bank to revamp its current retail lending landscape.

“South Indian Bank has always been the numero uno when it comes to customer-centric options. With the digitisation of the lending process, we will be able to unlock the value that the bank has to offer to the market," South Indian Bank Limited Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Murali Ramakrishnan said.

As part of its business transformation initiative, the bank is leveraging technology to focus on areas of MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) and retail loans, he added.

"With Nucleus Software's expertise, we will be able to diversify the asset portfolio and increase penetration in retail lending in the most efficient manner," Ramakrishnan said.

With FinnOne Neo, the bank can focus on launching products such as home loans, Loan Against Property (LAP), Loan Against Securities (LAS), and Personal loans with a digital-first approach followed by various other retail products, the statement said.

