Mumbai, Oct 23 (PTI) Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority chairman Gautam Chatterjee on Friday said there is a need to encourage rental housing to overcome the challenges of affordability, acceptability and availability in the housing sector.

The former bureaucrat said the government needs to play a significant role to make rental housing financially sustainable through interventions like reservations in development plan for rental housing, he said, as per a statement shared by the event organisers Invest India, Primus Partners and Guesture Coliving.

* * * * * * The Baker's Dozen to invest rs 3 cr in expansion *

Artisan bakery brand The Baker's Dozen on Friday announced an intent to invest Rs 3 crore to expand its store network.

The Ahmedabad-headquartered brand is targeting to expand its footprint to 50 stores in 15 cities by 2021, a statement said.

* * * * * 5paisa.com onboards 10 lakh customers *

Listed discount broker 5paisa.com on Friday said it has onboarded 10 lakh customers in quick pace.

It said user friendly high-tech robust platform, lowest fees, and knowledge support has helped attract investors to the platform.

