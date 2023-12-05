Mumbai, Dec 5 (PTI) NPCI Bharat BillPay on Tuesday said it has onboarded SBI Card under the credit card category of Bharat BillPay.

It will offer convenience and accessibility for people to manage their credit card bill payments, according to a statement.

*** Eversource receives concessional capital from US State Dept, USAID, Danish govt * Climate impact investor Eversource on Tuesday said it has received concessional capital from the US State Department, USAID and the Danish government.

It will deploy the money in India, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other South and Southeast Asian countries to address both the supply (renewable energy, energy storage, energy efficiency, waste-to-energy sectors) and demand (e-mobility, urban sustainability, sustainable food and agriculture) sides, it said in a statement.

*** Federal Bank hikes deposit rates on select tenors * Private sector lender Federal Bank on Tuesday hiked deposit rates on select tenors.

Under the new rate structure, a 500-day deposit will fetch an interest of 7.50 per cent for a depositor, a statement said.

*** Union Bank of India selects Accenture to accelerate data-driven transformation * State-owned Union Bank of India has selected global tech major Accenture to accelerate its data-driven transformation.

The tech major will design and develop a scalable and secure enterprise data lake platform with advanced analytics and reporting capabilities for the bank, as per a statement.

