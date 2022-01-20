Mumbai, Jan 20 (PTI) Japanese technology major NTT has appointed Avinash Joshi as its India chief executive and elevated the incumbent Sharad Sanghi as the group managing director of NTT India.

Joshi will be responsible for end-to-end go-to-market, sales, delivery, operations, and profitability and will report to Sanghi.

NTT India is among the leaders in IT infrastructure solutions and services, including data center, cloud and cyber security, network and digital workplace.

*** *Geojit elevates Jones George as Executive Director

Geojit Financial Services has appointed Jones George, son of founder and promoter CJ George, as its executive director.

Since 2013, Jones has been the chief digital officer at the company. Being a digital media specialist, he has been playing a leadership role in developing digital platforms, digital product strategies and business process re-engineering.

A postgraduate in information system and digital innovation from the London School of Economics, Jones also has an MBA in finance from the Australian Graduate School of Management at UNSW Business School, University of New South Wales.

*** *Simpliforge launches robotic construction 3D printer

Simpliforge Creations, which is into additive manufacturing solutions, has launched its robotic construction 3D printer.

The company claims it to be the largest construction 3D printer in the country.

It can print landscaping elements, furniture, statues, and wall façade, among others, to full-scale civil structures and is capable of working with environment-friendly materials like geo-polymers and clay, said Simpliforge co-founder and CEO Dhruv Gandhi.

Amit Ghule, co-founder and COO, said the current 3D printer can create structures up to 7m in size, making it the largest robotic concrete 3D printer in the country.

