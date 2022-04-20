New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) State-owned national electricity grid operator Power System Operation Corporation Ltd (POSOCO) on Wednesday said it has inked a pact with IIT-Delhi to encourage research on India's power sector issues.

"POSOCO signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with IIT-Delhi on Wednesday to encourage research on issues related to the India's power sector and strengthen the academia-industry interaction with the goals of knowledge sharing and capacity building through collaboration," a company statement said.

*IKEA India appoints Adosh Sharma as Country Expansion Manager

Swedish home furnishings retailer IKEA on Wednesday said it has appointed Adosh Sharma as Country Expansion Manager for its India business.

Sharma, an experienced IKEA leader, will succeed Per Hornell. He will be a part of the IKEA India leadership team and will report to CEO-CSO of the company Susanne Pulverer, it said in a statement.

Prior to this role, Sharma held the position of General Manager Buying Merchandising and Planning for the MENA (Middle East North Africa) market with a multinational retailer Marks & Spencer in Dubai.

"IKEA has been able to build a strong foundation in India through omnichannel presence and we look forward to achieving the long-term vision of providing accessible, affordable, and sustainable home furnishing solutions to the people," Sharma said.

IKEA is a part of Ingka Group. PTI KKS SM

