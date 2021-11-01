Mumbai, Nov 1 (PTI) SBI on Monday launched a 'video life certificate facility' under which a pension account holder can remotely complete the mandatory life certificate submission.

“We believe this facility will digitally empower pensioners and enable them to submit their life certificates without any hassle of visiting the branch amid COVID-19,” bank's chairman Dinesh Khara said.

RBI empanells Bandhan Bank as 'agency bank' to handle govt biz

Bandhan Bank on Monday said it has been appointed as an 'agency bank' by the Reserve Bank of India to conduct government business on its behalf.

It will help the Kolkata-based lender increase government business, an official statement said, adding that it is among the handful of private sector lenders who have been empanelled.

Axis Bank ties up with Indian Navy for services to personnel

Axis Bank on Monday announced a tie up with Indian Navy under which the personnel can avail a defence service salary package from the third largest private sector lender.

Benefits offered include a personal accident cover of Rs 56 lakh, educational grant of Rs 8 lakh for children, permanent disability cover of Rs 46 lakh, as per an official statement.

Power Grid Corporation inaugurates 250th sub-station

New Delhi: State-owned Power Grid Corporation of India has successfully inaugurated the remote operation of 250th sub-station (765/400 kV Khetri) based in Rajasthan from National Transmission Asset Management Centre (NTAMC).

NTMAC, which is located in Haryana, was set up for remote operation of the system and monitoring of various parameters at the national level.

The remote operations and monitoring mechanism ensures reliable, effective and efficient monitoring of sub-stations connected to the national grid.

