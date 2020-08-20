New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Singapore-based Pazzion, known for its classy collection and stylish shoes for women, has made its foray into the Indian market.

After expanding its presence in countries including China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan, Vietnam and Brunei, Pazzion has now set its foot in India. It has opened its maiden store here in DLF Avenue Mall, Saket, the company said in a statement.

Pazzion founder Tom NG said, "With so many fashion-conscious women, India becomes an important market and that's what motivated us to launch the brand." PTI KRH *

Central Bank of India, Bajaj Allianz General donate raincoats to Maharashtra Police

Mumbai: State-owned Central Bank of India in collaboration with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance donated 1,000 raincoats to the Maharashtra Police.

"Our small contribution is an attempt to express our gratitude to the unwavering hard work of the Maharashtra Police," the bank's MD and CEO Pallav Mohapatra said in a release.

Since the outbreak of coronavirus, the Maharashtra Police being the frontline fighters have been on the roads every single day ensuring essential services are not interrupted.

