Latest News | Business Briefs Stellapps Technologies Raises Debt Funding from Stride Ventures

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Venture debt fund Stride Ventures on Wednesday said it has invested an undisclosed amount in portfolio company, Stellapps Technologies.

"With their second investment in Stellapps in less than a year, the fund intends to be a strategic partner in their journey with their customized offerings and deep relationships across banks and corporates," a statement said.

Stellapps Technologies is an IoT firm operating in the dairy supply chain segment. It is currently managing about 10 million litres of milk per day and leveraging advanced analytics and AI to drive value for stakeholders.

"Our vision through our data-led interventions across the dairy supply chain is to enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability with milk quality and traceability as the cornerstone. In our endeavour to scale up our operations, we are happy to get an opportunity to partner with Stride Ventures and leverage their prior experience in corporate finance," Stellapps Technologies co-founder and CEO Ranjith Mukundan said.

**** LTI introduces return-to-work app SafeRadius

Larsen and Toubro Infotech on Wednesday said it has introduced LTI SafeRadius, a GDPR-compliant return-to-work app to ensure workforce well-being and enhance operational efficiency amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As employees return to work in a phased manner across industries, the app is designed to provide rich and intuitive operational risk analysis by recording, processing, integrating and presenting data from various sources within and outside an organisation.

"LTI SafeRadius enables organisations to analyse information across locations on LTI's self-serve analytics platform Mosaic Lens, which offers superior analytics, comprehensive reports, and visualisation for day-to-day decisions," a statement said.

The app complies with local government norms and guidelines issued by international health organisations, it added.

In India, the app is integrated with the Aarogya Setu app through a survey questionnaire, thus helping capture employee's overall well-being in the context to COVID-19, within and outside office.

**** Discovery Plus now available on Amazon Fire TV

Discovery Plus on Wednesday said the content streaming app is now available on Amazon Fire TV.

"In addition to being available on Android, iOS and on the desktop and mobile web, Discovery Plus is now also available on Amazon Fire TV," it said in a statement.

Discovery Plus has launched a new marketing campaign that will run across all 14 Discovery network channels as well as on all key digital platforms. Discovery Plus is also amplifying spends on performance marketing to ensure that all enthusiasts are aware of new platforms debut on Amazon Fire TV.

"One of the foremost demands put forth by ardent fans of Discovery+ has been met with the launch of our app on Fire TV. Our tremendous engagement on FireTV bears testament to that...our audiences have loved the experience of watching Discovery+ on big screen and that's what this launch on Fire TV allows us to provide," Issac John, Business Head – Digital (South Asia) at Discovery, said.

