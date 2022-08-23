New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Gujarat-based Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG), a unit of Japan's Suzuki Motor Corporation, has crossed cumulative production mark of 20 lakh units.

In a statement, the company, which supplies vehicles to Maruti Suzuki India (MSI)and to several export markets, said it crossed the production milestone on August 20.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: DA Hike for Central Government Employees in September? Check Update Here.

SMG started production in February 2017 and achieved accumulated production of 20 lakh units in 5 years and 6 months, the fastest in any Suzuki production plant, it added.

The 2-millionth vehicle produced was the South African specification Baleno.

Also Read | Xiaomi 12T Pro Listed on Google Play Console, Check Expected Features & Specifications Here.

As Suzuki's global production plant, SMG produces models for MSI and export to markets like Latin America and Africa.

The entity is also planning to start production of BEVs in 2025, and vehicle batteries for BEVs in 2026.

"Suzuki will continue to provide diverse choices of mobility in India where there is continuous economic growth, and strengthen production capacity along with the growth of the Indian automobile market," Suzuki Representative Director and President Toshihiro Suzuki stated.

The Hansalpur-based plant has an installed production capacity of 7.5 lakh units per annum and rolls out models like Baleno, Swift and Dzire.

*** GMDC to remove pyrite from lignite to supply clean fuel * Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) on Tuesday said it is keen on removing pyrite from lignite in a bid to supply clean fuel to the customers.

Removal of pyrites will help to lessen sulphur dioxide emissions, reduce rupture of boiler tubes and clogging, and lead to improving boiler efficiency.

The company will also commission a pyrite removal plant at Bhavnagar in Gujarat which will use the latest dry beneficiation technology.

"GMDC...is looking at partnering with technology consultants for the dry beneficiation technology pyrite/sulphur removal plant," the PSU said in a statement.

Lignite produced from Surkha (North) lignite mine, Bhavnagar, is associated with pyrite, ash and sulphur. These gangue minerals reduces the quality of lignite, thereby lessening the performance efficiency of the end user.

GMDC Ltd is currently operating five lignite mines in Gujarat.

*** OnSpot Solutions to hire over 150 employees in 6 months * SupplyTech firm OnSpot Solutions on Tuesday said it is planning to expand its team and hire over 150 employees pan-India across key verticals in the next six months.

The company will also hire some key positions at the global level too, OnSpot Solutions said in a statement.

The newly filled positions will support the company's key verticals of business consulting, business operations, business technology and software development, it said.

"We are expanding in all its key business sectors, creating a bigger need for professionals with a wide range of capabilities. As we focus on building IT skills that will drive innovation for our services, our people in India play a critical role in helping the company stay ahead of the curve," OnSpot Solutions CEO and founder Lokesh Harjani added.

*** Microlender Basix ties up with Mastercard to farmers in Maharashtra * Microlender Basix on Tuesday announced a tie up with payments company Mastercard, which will benefit 10 lakh farmers in Maharashtra.

Challenges related to price discovery, market reach, payments, and credit access will be addressed through the partnership, as per a statement.

*** Kotak Mahindra Group supports Pullela Gopichand Badminton Foundation * Kotak Mahindra Group on Tuesday said it is supporting Pullela Gopichand Badminton Foundation (PGBF) for Kotak India Junior International Badminton Series 2022.

Over 450 under-19 players from 10 nations will be participating in the tournament, according to a statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)