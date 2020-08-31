New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) TrulMadly Matchmakers, the parent company of dating app TrulyMadly, on Monday said it has raised Rs 8.1 crore in funding via Angelist, Inflection Point Ventures and The Chennai Angels.

Entrepreneurs and CXOs from startups like Unacademy, Haptik, Innov8, AirBnB and Times Internet as well as existing investors participated in the pre-series A funding round, a statement said.

` The funds will be used to scale up team size and operations and also enhance technology, it added.

The investors include names like Aakrit Vaish (Haptik founder), Amanpreet Bajaj (AirBnB India Head), Gaurav Munjal (Unacademy founder), Rishabh Malik (Droom COO), Shobhit Banga and Supriya Paul (Josh Talks founders).

pTron signs Aparshakti Khurana for brand campaign

*Digital Lifestyle and audio accessories brand pTron on Monday said it has roped in Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana for its latest campaign for its new product range.

Khurana will promote pTron's new, premium TWS (Truly Wireless Stereo) product, Bassbuds Urban and bluetooth neckbands Tangent Lite and Tangent Beats along with some upcoming products, a statement said.

"The company is working with Aparshakti Khurana on an extensive digital promotional campaign. The campaign is extended to popular OTT platforms such as Voot and Zee5 to tap the increasing surge in the viewership due to the COVID-19 lockdown and work from home. A separate E-radio campaign is also underway on music streaming applications like Spotify, Jio Saavn and Gaana," it added.

RummyBaazi raises $2mn funding from Udtara Ventures

*Online gaming platform RummyBaazi said it has raised USD 2 million (around Rs 14.7 crore) in funding from Udtara Ventures.

In a statement, the company said the platform raised USD 2 million through a round of seeding from Udtara Ventures.

Additionally, Baazi Games - the parent organisation of RummyBaazi.com - has also set aside USD 1 million for scaling RummyBaazi's platform, it added.

The funding received will be utilised to further product enhancements and strengthen the value of trust amongst the user base through its marketing strategies, the statement said.

