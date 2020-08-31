New Delhi, August 31: The deceleration in the production rate of India's eight major industries' narrowed on a sequential basis in July, but remained deep in the red on a year-on-year count. As per the official data, the Index of Eight Core Industries for July declined by (-) 9.6 per cent (provisional) compared to decline of (-) 12.9 per cent (revised) during the previous month (June).

Though not comparable, the ECI index had shown a growth of 2.6 per cent in July 2019. "The combined Index of Eight Core Industries stood at 119.9 in July, 2020, which declined by 9.6 (provisional) per cent as compared to the Index of July, 2019. Its cumulative growth during April to July, 2020-21 was (-) 20.5 per cent," said the Office of Economic Adviser, DPIIT in the Index of Eight Core Industries for July, 2020. India's Core Industrial Output Declined by 15% in June.

"Final growth rate of the Index of Eight Core Industries for April 2020 is revised at (-) 37.9 per cent. The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP)."

