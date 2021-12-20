New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Vedanta's aluminium vertical on Monday announced the launch of high-speed billets for the global extrusion industry. The company's global experts on billet extrusion also shared a slew of initiatives as part of its customer technical service cell for unparalleled customer experience. Vedanta manufacturers and exports high-quality aluminium billets, which find end-usage in building and construction, solar/renewable energy, automotive, electrical and many other key industries through the extrusion process.

Extrusion is a process used to create objects of a fixed cross-section profile by pushing material through a die. It also creates excellent surface finish and gives considerable freedom of form in the design process. "With our deep R&D capabilities and global expertise, we are keen to co-create leading-edge innovations with our customers. High-Speed Billets are our latest offering in a long line of expertly customised product solutions for various industry segments," Rahul Sharma, CEO of Aluminium business, Vedanta Ltd, said.

*** *Edelweiss General, PhonePe tie-up to offer digital motor insurance

Edelweiss General Insurance on Monday said it has partnered with digital payments platform PhonePe to offer digital motor insurance products to all its customers.

Through the partnership, Edelweiss General Insurance (EGI) will reach out to PhonePe's customers and offer them simple, end-to-end digital solutions in the motor insurance segment, a release said.

PhonePe customers can purchase EGI's motor insurance policy in just a few clicks with zero paperwork, it said.

Customers can also opt for add-on benefits like engine protection, consumable expense protect, roadside assistance, key and lock protect, to suit their individual needs, the release said.

