New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) State-run telecom research and development organisation C-DoT has launched a lab to design and develop pan-India integrated alert system for disaster management, an official statement said on Saturday.

The Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) launched the lab at the occasion of its 38th Foundation Day on Friday.

Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash while inaugurating the virtual conference organised by C-DoT exhorted the engineers to work towards successful proof of concept of C-DOT 4G LTE Core in BSNL network.

He said that it is a very opportune moment for the indigenous development of 5G technologies by C-DOT to meet the challenging communications requirements of the nation and realising the Prime Minister's vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India).

"The launch of C-DOT's Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) lab by Chairman, Digital Communications Commission (Prakash) for the design, development and implementation of pan-India integrated alert system to be administered by NDMA for effective disaster management, public alerting and hazard notification in emergency situations," the statement said.

C-DoT executive director Rajkumar Upadhyay said that it has been running a pilot for the system to send alerts to people at the time of cyclone Yaas in affected areas as well as for Covid-19 to manage quarantines in selected states.

"Now we will develop the system as per the requirement of NDMA to save life and properties by alerting people in the affected area during any disaster across India in the affected areas. During the pilot phase 340 crore messages have been already sent to people in the local languages to alert them about the disaster," Upadhyay said.

