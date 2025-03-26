Gandhinagar, Mar 26 (PTI) The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India on Wednesday signed an agreement with the Bhaskaracharya National Institute of Space Application and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N) to leverage advanced technologies in geographic information systems and remote sensing.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by T P Singh DG-BISAG-N and S Ramann Deputy CAG/CTO, in the presence of K Sanjay Murthy, CAG, an official release said.

Speaking on the occasion, Murthy stated that collaborating with such a technically Atma-Nirbhar organisation such as BISAG-N will not only enhance the audit capabilities but also showcase the technical capabilities of our public institutions.

"We strive to develop this product as part of the Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI)," he said.

The partnership with BISAG-N will provide CAG with geo-spatial consultancy services to enhance audit processes by integrating cutting-edge tools and techniques, the CAG office said in the release.

The collaboration aims to strengthen the audit framework while developing customised geo-spatial solutions leveraging AI, machine learning, and big data analytics for audit-related projects.

It seeks to provide technical guidance for the integration of geo-spatial tools into audit methodologies and conduct joint research in geo-spatial analysis, remote sensing, and satellite image analytics for audit applications.

It will also focus on identifying and developing case studies related to geo-spatial applications in audit, as well as organising training and capacity-building programmes for CAG officials.

The CAG office further said the partnership reflects apex auditor's commitment to incorporate technological solutions and holistic skill development in auditing, further reinforcing its role in ensuring financial accountability and governance in India.

Both organisations have decided to create a customised platform for audit analysis using geo-spatial data and other related data available in the PM-GatiShakti pipeline.

