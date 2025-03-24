New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL) on Monday said its subsidiary Care Health Insurance has received a demand notice of Rs 104.77 crore for the assessment years 2020-21 and 2021-22.

The demand notice has been sent from the Office of the Assistant Commissioner of Income-Tax, Central Circle 6(2) Mumbai, REL said in a regulatory filing.

The financials of Care Health Insurance are consolidated with the company, it said, adding, that the income tax demand if required to be paid, is payable by the insurance company.

Based on the advice of tax consultants, Care Health would be filing an appeal against the said order before an appropriate forum within the prescribed timelines, it said.

