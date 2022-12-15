Chennai, Dec 15 (PTI) Real estate developer Casagrand has unveiled a new residential project 'Casagrand Aria', tapping the affordable segment by offering a housing unit from Rs 25 lakh onwards, the city-based company said on Thursday.

Spread across four acres on the Tambaram-Mudichur Road, 817 dwelling units comprising one- and two-bedroom apartments were available for customers. The project is expected to be completed in 15 months, the company said in a statement.

"Affordability has always been a concern for homebuyers and we at Casagrand understand the desire of an aspiring home buyer...we have come up with a project like Casagrand Aria which offers everything an aspiring homebuyer wants," company senior vice- president (marketing) Vimesh P said in the statement.

