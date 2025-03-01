Gurugram, Mar 1 (PTI) A reward-carrying criminal absconding ever since he allegedly attacked law enforcement officers five years ago was nabbed from his village, police on Saturday said.

Mohamaddin alias Mulla, a native of Pachgaon village of Nuh district, was arrested by a team of sector 40 crime unit on Friday.

Police had announced a reward of Rs 10,000 on information leading to his arrest.

In 2019, Mohamaddin allegedly opened fire at a police team near Fazilwas village while escaping in a jeep. He was stopped for a check for driving a vehicle without a registration plate.

An FIR was registered against him in the matter at Bilaspur Police Station.

"A case of theft has been registered against the accused in district Jhajjar while another case of cattle smuggling has been registered in Rewari against him. We are questioning the accused," a Gurugram Police spokesperson said.

