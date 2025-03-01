New Delhi, March 1: The Bank of India (BOI) has announced the recruitment of 400 apprentices. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at bankofindia.co.in from March 1, 2025, to March 15, 2025.

Following the official notification of BOI Recruitment 2025, the online written test and test of local language will be used to select the candidates. The candidates who pass the online written test will be called for the test of local language. RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: Latest Government Jobs Notification Issued by Railway Recruitment Boards, 32,438 Vacancies Up for Grab; Know Eligibility, Important Dates and Other Details.

Bank of India Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must hold a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognized university or an equivalent qualification approved by the central government. The degree should have been obtained between April 1, 2021, and January 1, 2025. Candidates must be aged 20 to 28 years as of January 1, 2025 (born between January 2, 1997, and January 1, 2005, both dates inclusive). India Post GDS Recruitment 2025: Over 21,000 Gramin Dak Sevak Vacancies Up for Grab; Know Eligibility, Selection Process, Important Dates and How To Apply at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Bank of India Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The selection process consists of:

Online Written Test – The exam will have 100 questions worth 100 marks, covering General/Financial Awareness, English Language, Quantitative & Reasoning Aptitude, and Computer Knowledge. The exam duration will be 90 minutes.

Local Language Test – Candidates applying for vacancies in a particular state must be proficient in reading, writing, speaking, and understanding one of that state’s local languages.

Bank of India Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

• INR 400 + GST – PwBD candidates

• INR 600 + GST – SC/ST and all women candidates

• INR 800 + GST – All other candidates

The fee must be paid online.

For further details, candidates should visit the official website of Bank of India.

