Jammu, Sep 29 (PTI) The Chamber of Commerce and Industry Jammu (CCIJ) on Wednesday said it will continue its fight for cause of the Jammu province with intensification of movement till it reaches the final conclusion.

This was conveyed by stakeholders during a meeting of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry held here under the chairmanship of Arun Gupta, president of CCI Jammu.

Also Read | Amazon Astro Home-Assistant Robot Launched; Priced at $1,450.

"Chamber will continue to fight for cause of Jammu province till this significant battle for genuine rights reaches a logical conclusion," Gupta said while warning the government not to test patience of the business community.

He vowed that the Jammu Chamber will continue to work relentlessly for ensuring that justice is secured for the people of this province especially the traders and industrialists fraternity.

Also Read | Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 Curtain Raiser Deals: iPhone SE 2020 Now Available at Rs 25,000; Check More Offers Here.

"We will further intensify its movement by even resorting to long term agitation in case the government fails to accept their demands at the earliest," Gupta said.

He urged the government to consider the demands raised by it at the earliest. "All the demands raised by the Chamber pertaining to various sections of the society across the Jammu province are quite genuine and there is no reason for the government to turn blind eye to the aspirations of people of this province," he said.

The meeting was held in connection with the multifarious demands of the people of the Jammu province for which a complete Jammu bandh supported by various organisations was observed on September 22 on the call of CCI.

Today's meeting was attended by members of various traders' and other associations to discuss the future course of action after the aforesaid successful Jammu Bandh, a JCCI spokesman said.

During the meeting, various burning issues currently confronted by the business fraternity were deliberated at length besides discussing the means to be adopted in order to get these issues resolved, he added.

CCIJ has put forth various demands in front of the government, including special relief package for various trade and industry sectors, and continuation of "darbar move", an age-old practice under which the J&K government functions six months each in the twin capital cities.

It also discussed the possibility of Wagah-type parade at Suchetgarh and revoking of the notification regarding re-registration of vehicles purchased by local residents from outside the UT, and the issue of reliance shops, among others. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)