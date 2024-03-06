New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Consumer watchdog CCPA's advisory warning celebrities and influencers to refrain from promoting betting and gambling firms will help in distinguishing genuine platforms from illegal entities, gaming industry body AGIF said on Wednesday.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) warned all stakeholders that stringent action would be taken for endorsements of illegal activities, including betting and gambling.

"We are grateful to the Government for taking such a decisive step against anti-national illegal offshore gambling websites, which have been advertising in India in the garb of surrogate news and sports websites. This will help distinguish legitimate Indian online skill gaming operators, which provide the highest player protection measures and are a form of entertainment against these illegal gambling sites which are the main reason for widespread consumer harm and problems," AGIF CEO Roland Landers said in a statement.

The CCPA advisory came in response to increasing instances of advertisements promoting illegal activities such as betting and gambling.

The advisory, in accordance with the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, has emphasised the prohibition of advertising, promotion, and endorsement of unlawful activities that are prohibited under various laws.

"AIGF has been highlighting this menace since 2018, and has been constantly taking up these issues with various Central Ministries and also providing evidence of uninterrupted advertising on major Indian OTT, satellite channels, newspapers and as sponsors in multiple Indian sports leagues. We will continue to monitor this and report any infraction to the government," Landers said.

AGIF said illegal betting and gambling sites pose significant financial and socio-economic risks for consumers, especially youth and children and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has previously issued multiple advisories asking television channels, digital news publishers and OTT platforms to refrain from showing advertisements for online gambling sites and surrogate advertisements.

"We hope that unlike earlier the TV networks, OTTs and news publishers will take this advisory seriously and not support these anti-national websites and give them prime-time airspace," Landers said.

