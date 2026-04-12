Islamabad [Pakistan], April 12 (ANI): Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, Ishaq Dar, on Sunday called for the US and Iran to uphold the ceasefire as the peace talks hit a deadlock.

"We hope that the two sides continue with the positive spirit to achieve durable peace and prosperity for the entire region and beyond. It is imperative that the parties continue to uphold their commitment to ceasefire. Pakistan has been and will continue to play its role to facilitate engagement and dialogue between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America in the days to come," he said.

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Dar thanked the US and Iran for responding to Pakistan's invite for holding the peace talks.

"Let me begin by expressing my deep gratitude to the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America for responding to the call made by the Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for an immediate ceasefire in the region as well as for accepting Prime Minister's invitation for holding peace talks in Islamabad," he said.

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The high-stakes summit, dubbed the Islamabad Talks, saw an unprecedented gathering of top-tier officials. The US was represented by Vice President JD Vance, while Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Bagher Ghalibaf, represented Iran.

"The delegation of the United States of America, headed by the US Vice President H.E. J D Vance and the delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran headed by the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament H.E. Bagher Ghalibaf, arrived yesterday in Pakistan, to participate in Islamabad Talks," he said.

Dar notified that the talks ended on Sunday morning.

"I, along with the Chief of Defense Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir helped mediate several rounds of intense and constructive negotiations between the two sides, that continued through the last 24 hours and ended this morning," he said.

Meanwhile, JD Vance left Pakistan after Tehran and Washington hit a stalemate in the talks, with the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's nuclear capacities being key bones of contention.

"We've had a number of substance agreements with the Iranians- that is the good news. The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement. That is bad news for Iran, much more than it is bad news for the United States of America," Vance told reporters in Islamabad. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)