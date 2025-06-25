Mumbai, Jun 25 (PTI) Central Depository Services (India) Ltd on Wednesday said it has inked a pact with the Indian Institute of Management Mumbai to leverage data analytics to gain deeper intelligence in financial markets.

This alliance will cover collaborative initiatives, including joint consulting, partnered research, case studies, internships, live projects, skill and competency development, and expert sessions, CDSL said in a statement.

Under this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), IIM Mumbai will leverage its academic and analytical strengths to provide advanced support in sophisticated data analysis, risk management, and strategic decision-making, leveraging advanced econometric techniques and machine learning methods.

CDSL will partner with IIM Mumbai for some of the high-impact research projects aimed at resolving pressing issues within the financial sector.

"This MoU reflects our responsibility to encourage and empower the next generation of financial professionals, providing them with the knowledge and practical skills needed to drive the nation's economic progress. By combining our resources and expertise with IIM Mumbai's academic rigour, we are confident this joint effort will contribute meaningfully to the nation's continued growth," CDSL MD and CEO Nehal Vora said.

IIM Mumbai Director Manoj K Tiwari said that this partnership will be instrumental in preparing crucial data-driven insights and cultivating the precise talent pool essential for India's continually expanding financial sector.

