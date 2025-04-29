New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Tyre maker Ceat on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit declined by 3 per cent to Rs 99 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 102 crore in the January-March quarter of 2023-24.

Its revenue from operations rose to Rs 3,421 crore in the fourth quarter compared to Rs 2,992 crore in the year-ago period, Ceat Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

For the year ended March 2025, the company said its net profit declined 26 per cent to Rs 471 crore against Rs 635 crore.

The revenue from operations rose to Rs 13,218 crore from Rs 11,943 crore in FY24.

"Our operating margins improved in Q4 by over 120bps, largely driven by favourable revenue mix and result of strong cost controls across the value chain," Ceat CFO Kumar Subbiah said.

The company incurred capex of Rs 946 crore during the year largely for capacity additions that would prepare it well to deliver growth plans in FY26, he added.

"During the quarter, we incurred Rs 37 crore towards voluntary separation of employees in one of our high-cost factories as part of our continuous effort to keep our manufacturing units cost competitive," Subbiah said.

The company said its board has approved a dividend of Rs 30 (300 per cent) per share for FY24-25.

Shares of the company on Tuesday ended 0.48 per cent up at Rs 3,061.40 apiece on BSE.

