Puducherry, Jan 6 (PTI): The Puducherry administration has procured three companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and the Central Industrial and Security Force (CISF) to maintain law and order during the dharna the ruling Congress has planned here from January 8.

The dharna is to seek the recall of Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi.

The forces - two companies of the CAPF and one company of CISF - arrived here on Wednesday.

They would be deployed in front of Raj Nivas, the Assembly, the Chief Minister's residence and at JIPMER and the hospitals designated as COVID-19 care centres, a source in the DGP office here told PTI.

The Congress and its allies in the Secular Democratic Alliance had announced the dharna in front of Raj Nivas, the office-cum-residence of Bedi.

The Chief Minister V Narayanasamy had campaigned in some of the Assembly constituencies to mobilise people's support and participation in the dharna.

He alleged that Bedi has been impeding the implementation of welfare measures proposed by the elected government since assuming office in May 2016.

He said the dharna was aimed at demanding the recall of Bedi.

"We will continue the agitation from January 8 till Bedi leaves Puducherry," he has said.

Meanwhile, the Collector Purva Garg, who is the District Magistrate, announced that a prohibitory order under section 144 CrPC would be in force from Thursday until further orders to prevent disturbance to public tranquillity and prevent danger to life, health and livelihood of the people.

No protest, rallies, agitations or demonstrations would be allowed without permission within 500 metres of Raj Nivas, the residence of Chief Minister, Ministers, Chief Secretariat, police headquarters and hospitals designated as COVID-19 hospitals here, the Collector said in a press release.

Any violation of the order would be punishable under the Disaster Management Act 2005 and Epidemics Act 1897 besides under section 188 of Indian Penal Code, the release said.

Director General of Police Balaji Shrivastava said in a press release that the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (North) had ordered the closure of the Bharathi Park opposite the Assembly from Thursday until further orders.

