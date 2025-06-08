New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said the Centre has approved several projects worth Rs 24,000 crore to streamline traffic and reduce pollution in Delhi and its adjoining areas, including a five-km tunnel between Shiv Murti-Mahipalpur (Dwarka Expressway) and Nelson Mandela Road (Vasant Kunj).

The tunnel will be constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at an estimated cost of Rs 3,500 crore, she said, adding that the projects were approved during a recent meeting with Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari.

Gupta said that the work on the project will likely commence early next year. It will comprise of two underground tubes, with each tube having three lanes -- totalling to six lanes, which will offer a signal-free alternate route between South Delhi and Dwarka/Gurugram.

The tunnel will also be equipped with modern facilities such as electro-mechanical systems, ventilation, fire safety, CCTV surveillance, control rooms, emergency exits, and cross-passages.

She explained that the tunnel will significantly ease traffic congestion on Rangpuri, Dhaula Kuan, Rao Tula Ram Marg, and National Highway 48 (NH-48).

It will also serve as a key connector between Central/East Delhi and multiple major expressways and highways including the Delhi Expressway (NE-5), NH-44, NH-10, Delhi-Jaipur Highway (NH-48), and Delhi-Dehradun Expressway (NH-709B) via the Urban Extension Road (UER) and Dwarka Expressway, she added.

Calling this project, the "foundation for the Delhi of the future," the chief minister said the tunnel will give a new direction to infrastructure in the national capital and bring relief to millions of citizens.

