New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) In view of falling tomato prices, the Centre on Wednesday said it will reimburse the storage and transportation cost of tomato in Madhya Pradesh under the market intervention scheme through cooperative NCCF.

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has approved the implementation of transportation component of market intervention scheme (MIS) for tomato in the state through NCCF.

"NCCF is preparing to start transportation operations from Madhya Pradesh soon," an official statement said.

Under this scheme, where there is a price difference of TOP crops (tomato, onion and potato) between producing and consuming states, the operational cost incurred in storage and transportation of crops from producing state to other consuming states will be reimbursed to the central nodal agencies like NAFED and NCCF.

This has been done in the interest of farmers of producing states, the statement added.

