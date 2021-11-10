New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) State-owned Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL) on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement with Marriott International to develop electric vehicle charging units and related infrastructure.

With the aim to boost electric vehicles (EV) adoption by strengthening charging infrastructure across the country, CESL has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Marriott International to construct and operate EV charging infrastructure in the hotels managed, licensed and franchised by the Marriott International and its affiliates in India, a statement said.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench.

Under this partnership, CESL will be entrusted with planning and implementation of the project including all costs and performance of all tasks required for procurement, installation, operation and maintenance of the charging units and related infrastructure.

Over the next two months, CESL will be installing EV charging units across 37 Marriott International hotels and will gradually expand to 100 hotels within one year.

Also Read | Twitter Launches Blue Subscription Service in the US and New Zealand on iOS, Android & Web: Report.

Marriott International, Inc is based in Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of roughly 7,900 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 138 countries and territories.

CESL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Limited. It is focuses on delivering clean, affordable, and reliable energy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)