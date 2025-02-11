Thane, Feb 11 (PTI) Police have arrested a 58-year-old man for allegedly snatching gold chains from people and recovered valuables of Rs 9.28 lakh from him in Thane district of Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday.

The modus operandi of the accused was to pose as a policeman, concoct a story to deceive the victims and snatch their gold jewellery, Bhiwandi crime unit's senior police inspector Janardhan Sonawane said.

During the probe into a chain-snatching case, the police received a tip and arrested the accused on February 8 from Vashind in Shahapur area, he said.

Stolen gold ornaments weighing 116 gm and valued at Rs 9.28 lakh were recovered from him, the official said.

The accused was involved in seven cases of chain-snatching under various police station limits in the district, the police added.

