New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) The Chamber of Commerce, Sustainable Development and Foreign Relations on Friday said it will be taking delegations to eight global south destinations to explore opportunities for Indian business with a view to increasing the country's exports.

Global south region includes Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, and Asia.

Chamber of Commerce, Sustainable Development and Foreign Relations or Chamber India President & CEO Abhinav Balyan said that they are focusing on increasing exports and enhancing cooperation with the Global South nations.

"We would be taking a delegation to 8 global south destinations to create more opportunities for Indian business and increase our exports," he said here at the Chamber India-Global South Meeting.

He added that the chamber will organise these meetings in the state capitals with foreign delegations to explore business opportunities for all states.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Kapil Patil, and Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash also addressed the meeting.

