Chandigarh, Mar 29 (PTI) A 22-year-old student, among four students who were stabbed by some unidentified persons at a concert held at Panjab University's South Campus, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, said police.

The incident occurred during the concert of Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma on Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as Aditya Thakur, a second year student of computer science engineering at the University Institute of Engineering and Technology.

Meanwhile, many Panjab University students held a protest against the police and PU authorities following the death of the student.

They blamed some outsiders for attacking the students.

Police said an FIR has been lodged in the matter and efforts were on to trace the assailants.

A purported video surfacing on social media showed that a student was bleeding profusely and lying on the ground as he was stabbed in his thigh.

During the concert, some students were attacked with knives.

However, it was yet not clear why they were attacked and who were the attackers.

Thakur was taken to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, said officials.

The three other students were undergoing treatment at Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16 here.

