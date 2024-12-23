Lucknow, Dec 23 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday paid tributes to former prime minister Charan Singh on his birth anniversary.

"Humble tribute to former Prime Minister, 'Bharat Ratna' Chaudhary Charan Singh ji on his birth anniversary, who dedicated his life for the upliftment of villages, poor and deprived and farmer welfare! Heartiest greetings of 'Farmers' Day' to the people of the state and the farmers who provide food!" Adityanath posted on X.

Born in 1902 to a Jat family in western Uttar Pradesh, Singh went on to become a prominent leader, especially in north India, and an axis of anti-Congress politics after he quit the Congress. He also served as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

The Modi government bestowed the Bharat Ratna on him this year, acknowledging his contribution to public life.

His grandson Jayant Singh is a Union minister in the BJP-led NDA government.

