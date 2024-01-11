Palghar, Jan 11 (PTI) A fire gutted a chemical unit in Palghar on Thursday, though no one was hurt in the incident, a civic official said.

The fire broke out in Alyali, Diwan and Sons industrial estate and was doused in two hours, he said.

"Chemical drums stored at the site exploded in the blaze. The cause of the fire is being ascertained," he said.

