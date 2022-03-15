Coimbatore, Mar 15 (PTI) Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar on Tuesday offered prayers at the Masani Amman Temple, about 45 km from here.

Also Read | Oppo K10 India Launch Set for March 23, 2022.

He was accompanied by his wife Kala and a few relatives.

After the prayers, the Admiral went around the place of worship, official sources said.

Also Read | Sony PlayStation State of Play To Stream Hogwarts Legacy on March 17, 2022.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)