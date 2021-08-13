Thane, Aug 13 (PTI) The process for online application registration for a special CIDCO housing scheme for 'Covid Warriors' and 'Uniformed Personnel' will start on August 15 to coincide with Independence Day, an official said on Friday.

Under the scheme, a total of 4,488 houses will be made available by CIDCO in Taloja, Kalamboli, Kharghar, Ghansoli and Dronagiri nodes of Navi Mumbai, comprising 3,400 units for those in the general category and 1,088 units for the economically weaker section (EWS) under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, he said.

Both guardian minister Eknath Shinde and CIDCO managing director Sanjay Mukherjee said the move was part of the town planning authority's desire to show gratitude to those who have been on the forefront of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

