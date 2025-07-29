Lucknow, Jul 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday paid tributes to 19th century educator and social reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar on his death anniversary.

In a post on X in Hindi, Adityanath said his to women's education and social equality will continue to inspire for ages.

"Humble tributes to the pioneer of Indian renaissance, great social reformer and educationist Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar on his death anniversary! he posted.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya hailed Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar for his strong support of women's education, widow remarriage and social reform.

"He broke social evils and lit the lamp of education, equality and humanity. His life remains an inspiration for social reform and public awakening even today," Maurya said.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also posted on X to pay tribute to the educationist.

Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar was born on September 26, 1820 in Birsingha in British India and he passed away on July 29, 1891.

He was one of the main proponents of the Bengal renaissance, and was also a prominent campaigner for Hindu widow remarriage.

