Gurugram, Nov 10 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday inaugurated the newly constructed underpass at Vatika Chowk at a function here, officials said.

The underpass is 0.822 kilometres long and built at a cost of Rs 109.14 crore by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) through the National Highways Authority of India.

It will ease traffic on the Southern Peripheral Road and Golf Course Extension Road by reducing congestion at Vatika Chowk on the Gurugram-Badshahpur Road.

Addressing a gathering at the inauguration ceremony, Khattar hailed the "promptness" with which development projects are being carried out in Gurugram.

The chief minister said the Vatika Chowk underpass was constructed before the stipulated time and within the budget fixed for it. It will provide a new impetus to the development of Gurugram, he said.

“Before 2014, there was no underpass in Gurugram district but in the last 9 years, a total of 16 underpasses have been constructed here. This saves people both time and fuel," Khattar said.

In the same period, the number of flyovers, including railway overbridges, have risen from eight to 24, the chief minister said.

He added that there are 58 road projects in Gurugram spanning 245 kilometres for which a budget of Rs 1,747 crore has been earmarked. Many of these projects are either complete and some are still in progress.

The chief minister said that the Haryana government's plan to develop five new cities along the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway is also in progress.

Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh said that the network of roads, flyovers, and underpasses in the last nine years has led to the all-round development of Gurugram.

