Puducherry, Jul 13 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy laid foundations for six projects at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Karaikal on Wednesday.

Also Read | 5 Leading Online NEET Coaching Institutes Providing Quality Learning and Mentorship.

The projects which included students hostels, staff quarters and playgrounds would be of help to the students joining the institute, he said.

Also Read | Sri Lanka Warns Public From Using Cryptocurrencies Amid Economic Crisis.

Rangasamy recalled that during his earlier term as Chief Minister, he had insisted that the NIT allotted for Puducherry should be set up in Karaikal only.

The six projects involved an investment of Rs 115 crore, he said and added that his government was keen to encourage the institute as it was of help for aspirants of technological courses.

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Transport Minister Chandra Priyanka elected from Karaikal and NIT officials were among those present.

Earlier, the Lt Governor, the Chief Minister along with the Transport Minister participated in the annual 'Mangani festival' in Karaikal Ammayyar temple and offered prayers to the presiding deity.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)