Chandigarh, Apr 2 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday held meetings here to discuss campaign strategies for polling in Patiala and Faridkot Lok Sabha seats and asked all AAP leaders to work together to make the party's candidates victorious.

The Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Balbir Singh from Patiala and Karamjit Anmol from Faridkot seat.

During the meeting, Mann discussed campaign strategies with Singh, Anmol and party MLAs from assembly constituencies which are part of these two Lok Sabha seats, according to a party statement.

Mann, who is also AAP Punjab unit president, asked the leaders to work together to make the AAP candidates victorious from Patiala and Faridkot Lok Sabha seats, the statement said.

People are with us, they have seen our government's work and they are happy, the chief minister said during the meeting.

Work hard and we will register big victories like 2022 assembly elections, he added.

The AAP leaders told Mann that they are holding meetings in villages and going door-to-door to apprise people about the achievements of the Mann government and the response has been overwhelming.

Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will take place on June 1.

