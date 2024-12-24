Srinagar, Dec 24 (PTI) To ensure uninterrupted delivery of essential services and functioning of vital installations in the valley, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Tuesday chaired a meeting here to review preparedness of various departments to address challenges posed by harsh winter conditions.

Abdullah also directed for establishment of joint control rooms in all districts to handle winter-related complaints promptly.

An official spokesperson said the meeting was held at the civil secretariat here during which the chief minister also stressed the importance of a swift response system to minimize public inconvenience and ensure seamless delivery of essential services.

The chief minister conducted a department-wise review of the winter preparedness measures, the spokesperson said.

During the meeting, Abdullah emphasized the need for a robust mechanism to minimize public inconvenience during severe weather conditions.

He also engaged with deputy commissioners to assess district-level preparedness and urged them to prioritize timely and effective responses to weather-related challenges.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, Minister for Health and Medical Education Sakina Itoo, Minister for Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs Javed Ahmad Rana, Minister for Agriculture Javaid Ahmad Dar, and Minister for Transport Satish Sharma.

Abdullah stressed the importance of keeping men and machinery in a state of readiness to ensure the routine functioning of essential installations.

He directed the departments to prioritize uninterrupted trade, transport, and essential supplies while addressing disruptions caused by snow, waterlogging, or power outages.

On snow clearance, he was briefed that a sufficient number of hi-tech machines have been deployed, with additional machines on standby to handle heavy snowfall.

The chief minister instructed the authorities to focus on clearing key routes, including inter-district highways and roads leading to hospitals, power grids, water supply systems, and fire and emergency services.

The meeting was informed that adequate stocks of ration, petrol, diesel, and LPG are available to meet the needs of residents for several months. Additional provisions have been made to ensure timely distribution across districts.

Reviewing the health sector's readiness, Abdullah directed the Health Department to ensure adequate stocks of medicines, oxygen cylinders, and emergency supplies across all hospitals.

He also emphasized maintaining functional central heating systems in healthcare facilities and ensuring the deployment of medical personnel in snowbound areas.

In the meeting, instructions were given for providing transport service to expecting mothers in remote and far-flung areas.

Highlighting the criticality of uninterrupted power supply during winter, the chief minister instructed Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) engineers to prioritize the restoration of electricity, particularly for essential installations.

He called for timely replacement of damaged transformers and urged for protection of field staff with proper safety gear to prevent accidents during repair work.

