Shimla, Jul 2 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said a CBSE-affiliated school would soon be established at Sarkaghat to provide better academic opportunities to children of the region.

He said this during his visit to a girls sports hostel in the Sarkaghat constituency of Mandi district where he interacted with the athletes, assuring them of improved facilities for them.

The chief minister also said that his government has decided to mark students participating in sporting events and competitions at national and international level as being on 'special leave', instead of marking them absent, similar to the provisions recommended by the School Games Federation of India (SGFI).

Instructions on the matter have been communicated to the teaching faculty, he said.

Earlier, the CM took stock of damages caused by the recent heavy rains and directed the deputy commissioner to ensure that relief reaches the affected families promptly.

