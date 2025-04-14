Latest News | CM Sukhu Inaugurates Developmental Projects in Chamba's Pangi

Shimla, Apr 14 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday inaugurated multiple projects in the Pangi area of Chamba district, an official statement said.

Sukhu visited Pangi to preside over the Himachal Day function that is scheduled to take place on April 15.

In Killar, the chief minister laid the foundation stones for various projects, including the construction of residential quarters for the Agriculture Department at Killar Pangi for Rs 3.75 crore, additional rooms at Government Senior Secondary School Luj and Government Senior Secondary School Mindhal, each to be constructed for Rs 1.5 crore, the statement said.

He also laid the foundation stone for a sub- market yard in Killar worth Rs 2.13 crore, a new office building for Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board (HPSEBL) Limited at a cost of Rs 49.42 lakh, health sub-centres at Rei and Hudan Tehsil, each with a budget of Rs 1.99 crore.

Sukhu also inaugurated several projects, including the Mini Secretariat building at Killar constructed at a cost of Rs 20.88 crore, the ITI building at Killar worth Rs 5.62 crore, a bus stand in Killar built with an expenditure of Rs 5.29 crore, and an alternate approach road to the bus stand constructed at a cost of Rs 2.98 crore. He also inaugurated the 50 bedded Civil Hospital at Killar built at a cost of Rs. 19.83 crore, the statement read.

Apart from this the Sukhu also launched an ATM facility of the Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank in Killar and participated in a tree plantation programme within the premises of the Public Works Department Rest House, the statement added.

