New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) State-owned Coal India Ltd on Wednesday reported a 12 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 9,604.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 on the back of higher income.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 8,572.14 crore in the year-ago period, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a filing to BSE.

Also Read | Who Is the Founder of Karachi Bakery? As Iconic Bakery in Hyderabad Faces Protest Again in Wake of Pahalgam Terror Attack, Know Its History in Brief.

Total income during the January-March period rose to Rs 41,761.76 crore from Rs 40,457.59 crore a year ago, the filing said.

Total expenses of the coal behemoth during the fourth quarter increased to Rs 29,057.30 crore from Rs 28,950,41 crore earlier.

Also Read | Civil Defence Mock Drill: List of Do's and Don'ts for Nationwide Security Drills Today.

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of the domestic coal output.

The coal production by Coal India was almost flat at 62.1 million tonnes (MT) in April. It had produced 61.8 MT of coal in the year-ago period.

In the financial year 2024-25, CIL produced 781.1 MT of coal, nearly seven per cent less than the company's target for the financial year.

CIL's coal production target for 2024-25 was at 838 million tonnes.

Coal India Ltd is targeting a production of 875 million tonnes and offtake of 900 MT in 2025-26 fiscal year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)