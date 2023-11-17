New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Coal secretary Amrit Lal Meena has appreciated the efforts of state-owned CIL and urged it to continue on the growth path.

The secretary, who visited the exhibition arena of Coal India Ltd (CIL) at the ongoing two-week-long India International Trade Fair (IIFT) 2023 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, praised the efforts of the maharatna firm.

He "appreciated Coal India's efforts and called upon CIL to continue on the path of growth, organising initiatives to raise awareness among citizens about the progress made by India's coal sector," the coal ministry said in a statement.

Several steps are being taken to safeguard the nation's interests, with top priority given to community welfare and environmental protection, following all the policies of the Centre.

The pavilion displayed the accomplishments of CIL over the past decade, highlighting its commitment to ensure the energy security of the country and dedication to environmental sustainability and the welfare of nearby communities.

"On display are various initiatives illustrating how an Indian PSU operates transparently, prioritising safety, quality and employing modern technologies to supply fuel to a progressing nation," the statement said.

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

