Shimla, Feb 7 (PTI) The piercing cold wave sweeping most parts of Himachal Pradesh intensified on Wednesday as minimum temperatures stayed significantly below normal and all natural sources of water in the higher reaches froze.

According to the state emergency operation centre, the state has suffered losses of over Rs 50 crore due to vagaries of weather in the past 38 days since January 1.

As many as 37 houses were completely destroyed while 20 were partially damaged, the data said.

The high altitude tribal areas, mountain passes other higher reaches reeled under cold wave conditions as the mercury stayed 14 degree to 20 degree below freezing point, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

All natural sources of water like lakes, springs, rivulets and tributaries of snowfed rivers and a large stretch of Chandrabhaga river were frozen resulting in decrease in discharge of water in Sutlej, Ravi, Beas and other rivers.

Kusumseri in Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest in the state on Wednesday recording a low of minus 12.1 degrees Celsius, the IMD's weather bulletin showed.

The mercury hovered around freezing point at most places and Sumdo recorded a low of minus 9.2 degrees Celsius, followed by minus 5.8 degrees Celsius in Kalpa, minus 4 degrees Celsius in Narkanda, minus 3.2 degrees Celsius in Manali, minus 2.9 degrees Celsius in Bharmour and minus 2.5 degrees Celsius in Reckongpeo.

Solan and Palampur recorded minimum temperatures at 0.2 degrees Celsius while Shimla, Bhuntar and Sundernagar shivered at 0.3 degrees Celsius, 0.4 degrees Celsius and 1.1 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Thick ground frost occurred at most places in the morning hours, prompting people to drive cautiously and slow down the speed.

Isolated places in higher hills received mild snowfall, according to the MeT.

Gondla in Lahaul and Spiti recorded 0.5 cm of snow and Sangla 0.3 cm while the tourist destination of Kufri in the suburbs of Shimla had traces of snow.

Despite widespread rain and snow during the past one week, the winter rain deficit was 35 per cent as the state received 67.7 mm of average rainfall from January 1 to February 7, 2024 against the normal of 104.7 mm, the MeT said.

As many as 262 roads, including five national highways, are still closed in the state and 90 transformers and 20 water supply schemes are disrupted in the state on Wednesday evening, according to the state emergency operation centre.

A maximum of 138 roads are closed for vehicular traffic in Lahaul and Spiti, 41 in Kullu, 37 in Chamba, 24 in Mandi, 21 roads in Shimla and one in Kangra district.

The local meteorological station has predicted dry weather in the region for next six days till February 13.

The emergency operation centre also released the death toll during the period, according to which 128 persons have died since January 1 till day out of which 86 persons were killed in accidents while 42 died in incidents of landslide, fire, accidental drowning, falling from height, electrocution and other reasons.

