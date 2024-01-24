Chandigarh, Jan 24 (PTI) The ongoing cold wave sweeping Haryana and Punjab continues unabated, with minimum temperatures hovering below normal at many places on Wednesday.

Ambala, with a bone-chilling minimum temperature of 3.4 degrees Celsius, was the coldest place in Haryana, the MeT department said.

Hisar recorded a low of 5.8 degrees Celsius while it was 5 degrees Celsius in Sirsa and 5.6 degrees in Bhiwani.

Karnal registered a night temperature of 6.1 degrees Celsius while Narnaul recorded a low of 6 degrees.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, registered a further drop in minimum temperature which settled at 3.6 degrees as against Tuesday's 6 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, freezing cold swept Gurdaspur and Bathinda, which recorded respective lows of 3 degrees and 3.4 degrees Celsius. Patiala saw biting cold and recorded a low of 3.6 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana shivered at 4.1 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Amritsar was at 5.7 degrees Celsius. Faridkot and Pathankot registered minimum temperatures of 4 and 5.3 degrees Celsius respectively.

Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh have been under the grip of severe cold weather for the past three weeks, with fog in the morning hours reducing visibility at many places. The maximum temperatures have also dropped sharply during the past several days, further intensifying the cold.

