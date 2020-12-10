Mumbai, Dec 10 (PTI) Domestic rating agency ICRA Ratings on Thursday said the collection efficiency in its rated retail pools originated by NBFCs and HFCs remained steady in October, compared to September, for almost all retail asset classes.

While the total collections, including advances, overdues and pre-payments, are indicating a significant recovery, the current collections inclusive of overdue (against current month billings) continue to remain below the pre-lockdown levels, the agency said in a report. They are in the range of 81-95 per cent across asset classes in October 2020, it added.

In October, the collection efficiency in housing loan and loan against property (LAP) segments stood at 207 per cent. For SME, commercial vehicle and microfinance institutions (MFIs), the collection efficiency was 120 per cent, 114 per cent and 104 per cent, respectively, according to the report.

The agency said the delinquencies in softer bucket (0+ days past due or dpd) that witnessed a spike in September 2020, following the end of moratorium period continued to remain high in October 2020, though there has been no material increase in the slippages.

ICRA Vice-President and Head (Structured Finance Ratings) Abhishek Dafria said, "The delinquencies in the softer buckets (0+ dpd and 30+ dpd) remain high in October 2020 as compared to the pre-moratorium levels."

He, however, added that we also positively note that the 0+ dpd has not seen any material increase from September to October. It indicates that majority of the borrowers who started to meet their EMI payments in September after the end of the moratorium were able to continue to meet payments even in October.

Borrowers who have now missed both September and October payments have moved to the 30+ dpd bucket. The migration of delinquencies to the 30+dpd bucket in October 2020 was considerably higher for SME and microfinance (MFI) loans when compared to their pre-moratorium level, he said.

"We expect the harder bucket delinquencies (90+dpd) to increase across asset classes over the next few months. The pace of increase in harder bucket delinquencies would depend upon incremental collections and borrower repayment behaviour," Dafria said.

The agency said the collections in mortgage-backed securities or MBS segment (home loan or HL and loan against property or LAP) continued to remain healthy.

Despite the high job losses seen in certain sectors, MBS remained least impacted by lockdowns amid pandemic and demonstrated rapid build-up of recovery in collection after falling in April 2020, it said.

The rise in delinquencies in softer buckets in HL and LAP pools was predominantly on account of relatively lower collections seen in affordable housing loans and loan against property pools, yet it remained better than the other asset classes, it added.

Within asset-backed securities or ABS (excluding microfinance), loan against gold, two-wheeler loan, and SME loan pools have shown higher collections as compared to the vehicle loan pools.

ICRA Assistant Vice-President Mukund Upadhyay said that when compared to other asset classes, HL and LAP are expected to demonstrate swiftest recovery to pre-moratorium-level, given their lower-than-expected fresh slippages in softer buckets and continuation of healthy collections driven by presence of financially better borrower profiles.

We expect the credit quality of ICRA-rated securitised retail pools to remain stable on account of availability of sizeable credit enhancements and expectation of further recovery in collections supported by rebound in economy and business activities in the second half of FY2021, he said.

