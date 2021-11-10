Hyderabad, Nov 10 (PTI): A Collector in Telangana chose a government hospital instead of a private hospital in the State to have his wife delivered of a baby.

The Collector of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district Anudeep Durishetty was blessed with a boy baby on Wednesday and received appreciation for preferring a State-run hospital over a private facility to have his baby delivered, official sources said. Among those who extending their appreciation were State Health Minister T Harish Rao and Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

"Warmest Congratulations to @Collector_BDD & his wife. I hope both the mother & the child are doing well. It gives us immense pride to see how under the able leadership of CM KCR Garu, state medical infrastructure has proven to be the first choice of people," Harish Rao tweeted.

Durishetty was topper in the country in the 2017 civil services examination.

