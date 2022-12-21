New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) The commerce ministry will come up with a more dynamic Government e-Market (GeM) portal for public procurement purposes by upgrading the existing software of the platform.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the existing software will be reworked and the work may take over a year to be completed.

Also Read | Demand for High-Skill Talent Across Roles on Contract Grows by 105% in Last 12 Months: Report.

GeM CEO P K Singh said they have floated the request-for-proposal for the project and it will be assigned to the successful bidder.

The work would start from January next year and it would take about 16-17 months to come up with the advanced version of the portal, Singh told reporters.

Also Read | Coronavirus Outbreak: All You Need To Know About BF.7 Omicron Sub-Variant That Has Sparked Fear of Fourth COVID-19 Wave Around World.

The portal was launched in August 2016 for online purchases of goods and services by all the central government ministries and departments.

Procurement of goods and services from GeM has crossed Rs 1.11 lakh crore so far this fiscal.

Goyal expressed hope that the figure may touch Rs 2 lakh crore by the end of this fiscal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)